Sampdoria president to Roma fan: 'You can suck my d**k'

Ce l’hai talmente piccolo che neanche lo vedo, xcui nu me posso attacca’. Però se vuoi accomodati sul mio. Prima di parlare dei miei tifosi Sampdoriani sciacquati la bocca..Ti Adoro. https://t.co/nA9NguA6Gl — Massimo Ferrero (@unavitadacinema) April 7, 2019

Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero has abused a Roma fan, saying that he can suck his d**k and he has one that is too small.A Roma fan with a Twitter name 'Fabio trp asr' posted a message on Twitter after Sampdoria's 1-0 loss to Roma and he abused Samp for a whole host of things.

In response to the fans' tweet, Ferrero replied to it and said: "You have it so small that I don't even see it.But If you want to sit down on mine. Before talking about my fans, such my d**k.. I adore you."