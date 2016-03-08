Sampdoria president to Roma fan: 'You can suck my d**k'

07 April at 11:35
Sampdoria president Massimo Ferrero has abused a Roma fan, saying that he can suck his d**k and he has one that is too small.

A Roma fan with a Twitter name 'Fabio trp asr' posted a message on Twitter after Sampdoria's 1-0 loss to Roma and he abused Samp for a whole host of things.

 

In response to the fans' tweet, Ferrero replied to it and said: "You have it so small that I don't even see it.But If you want to sit down on mine. Before talking about my fans, such my d**k.. I adore you."

