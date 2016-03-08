Sampdoria propose sensational loan move for AC Milan star Suso

However, Suso will have to leave first, and his next destination could be Sampdoria. According to Gazzetta Dello Sport ( via Calciomercato.com ), there aren't many requests for the Spaniard, as a result of the disappointing start to the season.

The Genoa side have offered to sign the winger on loan until the end of the season. Per the reports, the first contacts between the clubs took place during Monday's game.

As a result of his recent decline, the contract renewal seems far away. Instead, the Rossoneri have started to look at other wingers available on the market, starting with Matte Politano who wants to leave Inter to get more playing time.