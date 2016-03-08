Sampdoria propose sensational loan move for AC Milan star Suso
09 January at 13:40Suso's season with AC Milan thus far hasn't convinced the club management, nor the fans. In the game against Sampdoria on Monday, he put in his worst performance in a long time in front of the home crowd, and rightfully was booed after the final whistle.
As a result of his recent decline, the contract renewal seems far away. Instead, the Rossoneri have started to look at other wingers available on the market, starting with Matte Politano who wants to leave Inter to get more playing time.
However, Suso will have to leave first, and his next destination could be Sampdoria. According to Gazzetta Dello Sport (via Calciomercato.com), there aren't many requests for the Spaniard, as a result of the disappointing start to the season.
The Genoa side have offered to sign the winger on loan until the end of the season. Per the reports, the first contacts between the clubs took place during Monday's game.
