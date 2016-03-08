Sampdoria, Quagliarella to be rewarded with a new contract



It starts with the captain and top scorer of Serie A. Sampdoria are waiting to see what happens on the managerial front, but in the meantime they are evaluating their transfer strategies for this window, and are thinking about a real revolution of their attack. The cornerstone from which to start, however, is Fabio Quagliarella. If the new Sampdoria coach gives his approval, they will immediately start discussing a contract renewal for Quaglirella, who currently has a contract until 2020 and is said to be very happy at the club, despite the interest of Napoli.



For the rest of the frontline, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, a radical transformation is expected. Gabbiadini has not convinced, Caprari is generally considered a useful squad player, but someone who could generate a substantial economic gain and has already flirted with leaving the club in January, before his injury. Moreover, he also boasts several admirers. The redemption of Defrel is also in great doubt, while Sau could go to Brescia.



Then there is also the return of Kownacki, who will return from his loan with Fortuna Dusseldorf. With Giampaolo still on the bench he would almost certainly say goodbye, but with a new coach he will have to evaluate the future. Bonazzoli will also return to Genoa, but he is attracting interest from Chievo, Verona and Cremonese.

