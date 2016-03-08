Sampdoria, Ranieri to focus on young talent
14 October at 13:25Italian Serie A outfit Sampdoria’s newly appointed coach Claudio Ranieri is likely to work on the youth system at the club.
The reason for that move is as per Tuttosport, the former AS Roma manager has been asked by the club’s hierarchy to develop youngsters who can be beneficial for the club in order to generate funds in the future.
The report stated that the same was asked from the former manager Eusebio Di Francesco, but he was unable to do that during his short stay at the club.
