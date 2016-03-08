Sampdoria ready for departure of Arsenal and Milan target

Italian Serie A outfit Sampdoria are ready for the imminent departure of their highly-rated defender Joachim Andersen.



The 23-year-old has been scouted by number of clubs, both locally and in Europe after impressive performances during the 2018-19 campaign.



In Serie A, the Denmark U21 international has been linked with AC Milan and AS Roma, whereas in the Premier League, he has been heavily linked with both North London clubs Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur.



However, as per Sky Sports latest report, there is another club interested in acquiring his services—Ligue 1 outfit Lyon.



Sampdoria are expecting a bid for their star performer in the coming days, but are reluctant to listen to any offers under the value of €35 million.



It will be interesting to see if Lyon can spend money in that region as their financial position isn’t that great.



However, any potential deal of midfielder Tanguy Ndombele to Spurs might give them enough funds to make a sizeable bid.

