Sampdoria reject Roma offer for Arsenal and Tottenham target Andersen

The price has been set for Joachim Andersen, with Sampdoria demanding €35 million for their Scandinavian centre-back. Sampdoria are hopeful that an auction will break out for the Dane with a number of clubs keen on landing him. One of the first concrete offers that Lambruschini has received was from Roma. According to the Genoese edition of La Repubblica the Giallorossi proposed a deal that involved two players going in the opposite direction to Andersen, but it has been rejected by Sampdoria, who have made it clear that they will only consider cash only offers for the jewel in their crown.



The two players that Roma offered where reportedly Gregorie Defrel, who knows Di Francesco and Sampdoria very well, and Davide Frattesi, who has been a target of Sampdoria in the past. Sampdoria know they hold all the cards on this one, with reported interest from Arsenal, Tottenham and Manchester United in the Premier League, as well as Milan and Roma in Serie A, so will not be swayed into making a decision early in the window, in the hope of using the widespread interest in the player to drive up his price.

