Sampdoria reveal price for AC Milan, Man Utd and Juventus target
07 June at 13:00Serie A side Sampdoria have revealed their valuation of Joachim Andersen, the man who is a target for many top clubs across Europe.
Andersen's performances for the blucerchiati have been very impressive over the last two seasons- ever since he replaced an outgoing Milan Skriniar at the club. The 23-year-old Dane appeared in 32 Serie A games under Marco Giampaolo this season.
La Repubblica state that Samp value Andersen at 35 million euros and that should be enough for potential suitors to sign the 23-year-old this summer.
AC Milan are the latest side to register their interest, while sides like Juventus, Roma and Napoli have already made contact to know about a possible move for the defender.
Manchester United also want Andersen and have been in contact for him and Tottenham too are prepared to make a move after being the most heavily linked out of all clubs chasing him.
