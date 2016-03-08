Sampdoria reveal price tags to Arsenal and AC Milan for Praet and Andersen

10 June at 16:55
Serie A side Sampdoria have reportedly revealed their valuation to Arsenal and AC Milan for their players Dennis Praet and Joachim Andersen.

Both Praet and Andersen have been heavily linked with moves to Milan and the Gunners, with Marco Giampaolo edging close to a move to the rossoneri with every passing day.

 
Gazzetta dello Sport's Nicolo Schira has said that Samp want a fee of 55 million euros for both the players, with the defender valued at 30 million euros and the midfielder valued at 25 million euros. Contacts with Arsenal are currently ongoing.

