Sampdoria, Rigoni to sign tomorrow: the details
01 September at 15:00Emiliano Rigoni is ready to return to Serie A. As reported by Sky Sports via Calciomercato.com, Sampdoria have finalised a deal with Russian side Zenit St. Petersburg concerning the 26-year-old Argentinian winger. The deal is a loan with an obligation to buy for €10m. The former Atalanta player is expected in Italy tomorrow for his medical examinations and if all is successful, signing his contract.
Rigoni arrived in Russia in 2017 from Argentinian side Independiente and has made 32 league appearances for Zenit, scoring three goals. Last summer he moved to Atalanta on a loan deal with an option to buy, but after making 12 appearances for la Dea and scoring three times, he returned back to Zenit, where he played 11 games and scored three times again to finish his season. Sampdoria are looking to bolster their attack as the club knows aging hero Fabio Quagliarella is not a long term solution to lead the Ligurian side to a European competition.
Apollo Heyes
