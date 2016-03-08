Sampdoria-Roma: Predicted line-ups

06 April at 12:00
Sampdoria host Roma in Genoa this evening; as the two sides fight over valuable points in their respective pursuits of Europa League and Champions League football. 

The home side currently sit in 9th in Serie A, six points clear of 10th placed Fiorentina and three points behind eighth placed Torino. Roma, on the other hand, are in 7th place; tied on points with Torino and level on points with 6th-placed Lazio, who have a game in hand over the Giallorossi.

Predicted line-ups:

Sampdoria: Audero; Sala, Colley, Andersen, Murru; Jankto, Praet, Linetty; Ramirez, Defrel, Quagliarella

Roma: Mirante; Karsdorp, Manolas, Fazio, Kolarov; Cristante, De Rossi, Zaniolo, Pellegrini, Kluivert; Schick 

