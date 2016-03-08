Sampdoria posted the announcement of the signing of Ronaldo Viera on Twitter and much to the laughter of many, the club announced it exactly the way Juventus had announced the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo earlier last month.

The 20-year-old Ronaldo Viera has been signed from Leeds United for a fee of 7 million euros and the Guinea Bissau born midfielder has already represented England at the Under-21 and the Under-20 level.



For more transfer news and updates, click here.