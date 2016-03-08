Sampdoria, SPAL edge closer to strikers swap
11 December at 17:40Italian Serie A outfits Sampdoria and SPAL are edging closer to completing a striker swap in the near future, as per Tuttosport cited by Calciomercato.com.
Both clubs are in the market to bolster their attacking force for the rest of the campaign and have been exploring different options.
As per the latest report, Sampdoria and SPAL are just few steps away from completing a swap which will include strikers Gianluca Caprari and Andrea Petagna.
The report further stated that the agreement between both clubs have been reached and now a final signature is all that is missing.
Caprari is having a hard time at his current club where he has only managed to score two goals in 15 appearances in all competition.
On the other hand, Petagna has been in a decent run of form for SPAL where he has managed to score four goals along with providing one assist in 16 matches in all competition.
