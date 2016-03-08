Sampdoria, SPAL interested in Sala

01 September at 18:15
According to la Gazzetta dello Sport via Calciomercato.com, SPAL are interested in Sampdoria’s 27-year-old Italian midfielder Jacopo Sala. The player has been with the Ligurian club since 2016 and has made 54 league appearances for the side, but only has one year left on his contract and there are rumours that the Italian hasn’t convinced coach Eusebio Di Francesco during the club’s pre-season preparations. Last season Sala clocked up over 1500 minutes in the league, but only made one assist during that time.

Apollo Heyes

