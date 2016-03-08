Sampdoria star Deferel in car crash

According to initial investigations, Sampdoria striker Deferel, who arrived in Rome on an accident last night in Genoa, in Corso Europa, after the game lost by the Blucerchiati against Atalanta.



According to report, Defrel tried to escape from the police, but he crashed this car, fortunately without consequences. Defrel was positive with a high alcoholic rate. For this reason the license of the former Giallorossi would have been withdrawn.



In the meantime, other updates are coming from the United States. However, he has remained unharmed. His Mercedes c63s Amg, at 4000 cc worth about 100 thousand euros is not.



If the news were to be confirmed, there could be more punishments by Sampdoria, which for the moment has not commented on the affair.



