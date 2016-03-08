Sampdoria star gives AC Milan transfer boost

25 January at 10:00
Sampdoria midfield star Dennis Praet has emerged as a possible reinforcement for AC Milan. The Belgian star has spoken about his future with Il Secolo XIX: “This is a key part of my career”, Praet said. “Every game is a key part. I am ambitious, like any other footballer. If there will be a chance [to leave] I’ll speak with the club. If I’ll stay here, it will be fine anyway because I am super happy here and I will always give my best here. My contract expires in 2021”.

“The table is tight. There are many clubs within a few points. The fourth place is four points away, the sixth one just two. We have a chance and we need to believe”.
 

