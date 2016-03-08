Sampdoria star "ready" for Arsenal move, the latest

Sampdoria midfielder Lucas Torreira is "ready" to join Arsenal as the youngster is anxious to play in the English premier league now that Uruguay are out of the Fifa World Cup. Here is what he had to say to the local reporters on the matter:



"Arsenal? Yes I am anxious but my focus was on the World Cup with Uruguay. The World Cup is so important and to be part of it is an honor. Now that the World Cup is over, I can fully focus on my future. I am now ready for my new experience. English premier league? Yes it is a great league...".



Torreira is viewed as a great young midfield talent as he appeared in 47 games in 2017-18 and he scored 4 goals in all competitions. He will be a very nice add for Arsenal as he will cost the gunners 30 million euros in all. His move should soon be official, more to come...