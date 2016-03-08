Sampdoria striker Gregoire Defrel speaks about that Donnarumma mistake
02 April at 14:45Sampdoria striker Gregoire Defrel spoke about his goal against Milan that came due to an error from goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.
"It all happened in a moment, I pressed it and found the ball on my foot. With a bit of luck, I made the goal."
"The criticisms are part of the game: you do well and you are excited, you get hurt and you are taken for a ride.”
Defrel then talked about his future: "Nobody knows the future. Now I think of Samp".
Sampordia beat Milan 1 – 0 to move only 6 points behind them in the race for the Champions League.
