Sampdoria striker Gregoire Defrel speaks about that Donnarumma mistake

02 April at 14:45
Sampdoria striker Gregoire Defrel spoke about his goal against Milan that came due to an error from goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

"It all happened in a moment, I pressed it and found the ball on my foot. With a bit of luck, I made the goal."
 
 
"The criticisms are part of the game: you do well and you are excited, you get hurt and you are taken for a ride.”
 
Defrel then talked about his future: "Nobody knows the future. Now I think of Samp".
 
Sampordia beat Milan 1 – 0 to move only 6 points behind them in the race for the Champions League.
 
 

