Sampdoria striker Gregoire Defrel speaks about that Donnarumma mistake

Sampdoria striker Gregoire Defrel spoke about his goal against Milan that came due to an error from goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.



"It all happened in a moment, I pressed it and found the ball on my foot. With a bit of luck, I made the goal."





"The criticisms are part of the game: you do well and you are excited, you get hurt and you are taken for a ride.”



Defrel then talked about his future: "Nobody knows the future. Now I think of Samp".



Sampordia beat Milan 1 – 0 to move only 6 points behind them in the race for the Champions League.



