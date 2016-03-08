Sampdoria target Berardi priced out of a move by Sassuolo
24 June at 15:15
"Berardi has been approached for years by the team coached by Di Francesco. We know he is followed by Sampdoria and other clubs, but we believe he can stay with us. Squinzi (The Sassuolo owner) wants to make him a flag." This is a quote from Giovanni Carnevali, the managing director of Sassuolo, when he was asked about the future of Domenico Berardi.
The Neroverde striker has been attracting interest recently from Sampdoria, but Sassuolo have made their position on their star player known immediately, they are not willing to part ways with him and are keen to nip any reported interest in him in the bud.
They have placed a price tag on him of €45m, as per La Repubblica, a figure which Sampdoria deem far too high for him, and as a result they have ensured that unless they receive a mammoth bid for him, he will remain a Sassuolo player next season. Sampdoria have indicated that they would be willing to pay a fee around half of what Sassuolo are demanding, and so at the moment this deal looks dead in the water.
