During the clash between Sampdoria and Torino, a few fans from the home end made an airplane gesture, referring to the Torino Superga tragedy. Initially, the images showed one person doing the gesture.However, the videos and photos that later were releases revealed that there were a group of three-four fans who made the hateful gesture, which can't be considered as simple 'teasing'. Sampdoria have no intention of letting the gesture go unpunished.For this reason, they are actively working with the police to identify those responsible. The contribution of the footage taken inside the stadium will be crucial. Most likely, they will all be hit with a Daspo, which is a stadium ban.Of course, they should be punished. However, one could hope that these kinds of actions are taken to punish those responsible for racist chants as well, which certainly isn't the case for the time being.