Sampdoria to beat Bayern and Lazio in race for Chievo starlet

Sampdoria are close to winning the race for a young star that has been hotly contested throughout this season’s transfer window. That player is Emanuel Vignato, Chievo’s exciting 19-year-old breakout star. According to Il Secolo XIX, the Ligurian club are ahead of the other interested clubs, such as Bayern Munich and Lazio, and will make a move for the teenager next week. Sampdoria have offered €6m to the Gialloblu for the player and they already have an agreement to bring Vignato’s brother, 15-year-old Samuele, to Genoa.



Vignato is a product of Chievo’s youth system and was one of their standout players last season, when the Gialloblu had a disastrous campaign leading them to be relegated after finishing in 20th place. The midfielder struggled to find playing time in the first half of last season, but finished the season strong and has attracted interest from many top clubs around Europe.

Apollo Heyes