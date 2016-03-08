Sampdoria 'tracking' Chelsea striker
15 August at 12:15Sampdoria have joined the long list of suitors who want a piece of Tammy Abraham.
The Chelsea wonderkid - who said that his objective is to win the Ballon d’Or no less - scored five goals with Swansea last season on loan from the Blues, but managed a stunning 23 in Championship play with Bristol City the previous year.
He could be seen as an alternative to Zenit man Sebastian Driussi, but Abraham - who recently signed a new deal with the Blues - is someone they’ve been watching for a bit now.
According to Italian broadcaster Sportitalia, the Serie A club are interested in Abraham.
Trouble is, it’s always been difficult for youngsters to pan out at Stamford Bridge, and it is difficult to work out what Maurizio Sarri wants to do with him.
Sampdoria do need extra steel in attack, where Fabio Quagliarella is 35 years old and both Gianluca Caprari and Gregoire Defrel aren’t the most consistent goalscorers.
Abraham is tied to Chelsea until 2020.
