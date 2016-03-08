The Chelsea wonderkid - who said that his objective is to win the Ballon d’Or no less - scored five goals with

He could be seen as an alternative to Zenit man Sebastian Driussi, but Abraham - who recently signed a new deal with the Blues - is someone they’ve been watching for a bit now.

According to Italian broadcaster

Trouble is, it’s always been difficult for youngsters to pan out at Stamford Bridge, and it is difficult to work out what Maurizio Sarri wants to do with him.

Sampdoria do need extra steel in attack, where Fabio Quagliarella is 35 years old and both Gianluca Caprari and Gregoire Defrel aren’t the most consistent goalscorers.

Abraham is tied to Chelsea until 2020.