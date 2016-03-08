Sampdoria, two alternatives to Di Francesco being considered
01 October at 21:45Sampdoria coach Eusebio Di Francesco is at risk of losing his job after a poor start to the season, according to Rome based newspaper il Corriere dello Sport via Calciomercato.com, with the Ligurian club looking at two alternatives in particular.
The first of these is former Fiorentina and Inter coach Stefano Pioli, who is currently available after his resignation from the Tuscan club earlier this year. The other option is former Sampdoria and Empoli coach Giuseppe Iachini, who managed the Ligurian side back in 2011.
Apollo Heyes
