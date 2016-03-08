Sampdoria 1-3 Inter: Unbeaten run continues as Conte makes it 6 out of 6 against Samp

Serie A giants Inter will look to keep their unbeaten run in the league going when they take on struggling Sampdoria at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.



Inter have a 100 percent record so far this season and their last two games proved that they are Scudetto challengers. They beat Lazio 1-0 and beat AC Milan 2-0 before that in the Milan Derby.



Sampdoria meanwhile, find themselves at the bottom of the league after a defeat to Fiorentina in mid-week. They have won a single game- against Torino, but have lost all the other games in disappointing fashion.



Here are some stats and facts for the game:





Fabio Quagliarella and Manolo Gabbiadini are not in perfect physical condition, which means Emiliano Rigoni should be safe to start here.



Eusebio Di Francesco seems to be trusting the new 3-4-1-2 lineup after building a 4-3-3 over the summer.



The full squad is available once again for coach Antonio Conte, who seems to be applying some rotation in each game.



After coming off the bench during the game against Lazio, Lautaro Martínez and Alexis Sánchez could start here in Genova.



Inter have won their last 6 matches (Serie A).



Inter have won their last 4 matches against Sampdoria in all competitions.