Sampdoria 0-0 Roma FT: Giallorossi drop points again

Serie A giants Roma will look to get back to winning ways when they travel to struggling Sampdoria today as the blucerchiati will have a new man on the throne once again.



The loss to Hellas Verona two weeks ago saw Samp sack Eusebio di Francesco. Claudio Ranieri was brought in and he will lock horns with the side that he managed for about half a season last term.



Injury-hit Roma were held to a 1-1 draw by Cagliari in their last game and Paulo Fonseca will be unavailable after having been banned from the touchline. The Portuguese was sent off for protesting against the referee's decision to disallow Nikola Kalinic's late winner against Cagliari.



Stats and facts for the game



Claudio Ranieri is set to choose a 4-3-1-2 system for his debut as Sampdoria manager.



The likes of Gaston Ramirez and Manolo Gabbiadini are expected to return to the starting lineup, with competition in midfield (Ronaldo Vieira versus Edgar Barreto) and defence (Alex Ferrari versus Jeison Murillo).



Karol Linetty is the only major absentee due to a minor injury.



Roma's injury woes continue as Edin Dzeko fractured his cheekbone and his current situation is quite unclear: he could either miss out or make it for the bench with a protective mask, therefore Nikola Kalinic will lead the Giallorossi's attack.



A positive news is certainly the recovery of Diego Perotti, who could come off from the bench and provide much needed attacking options for Paulo Fonseca: overall there should be no further changes in the starting XI, with Amadou Diawara expected to return in action by mid-November after completing a surgery on his left meniscus.



