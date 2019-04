Sampdoria 1-2 Lazio FT, Caicedo double allows Inzaghi's team to come away with the win

The 34th round of Serie A continues with an important clash between Lazio and Sampdoria, with both sides looking to improve their respective position in the standings. For Lazio, it's a must-win if they want to challenge for the UCL spots, while Samp will have to focus on the Europa League spots instead. Check out the widgets below to follow the game here at Calciomercato.com.