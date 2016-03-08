Sampdoria vs Lazio 0-3 FT, as Immobile's brace gives Inzaghi's team the win...

25 August at 22:40
Sampdoria are set to take on Lazio today in the Serie A as you can follow all of the action with us here on Calciomercato.com.

MATCH PREVIEW:

- Lazio have won 11 of their last 15 Serie A meetings against Sampdoria (D3 L1).
Sampdoria and Lazio faced each other eight times on MD1 in Serie A; the Blucerchiati have won four of them (D1 L3).
- Lazio have found the back of the net in each of their last seven Serie A away games against Sampdoria; five wins for the Biancocelesti in the process (D1 L1).
- In each of Lazio’s last seven Serie A games in Liguria (v Sampdoria and Genoa), both teams have found the net (24 total goals): four wins, a draw and two defeats for the Biancocelesti.
- Sampdoria have won their last two Serie A opening games when played on home soil: they last won three such games in a row in 1990/91.
- Lazio lost on MD1 in Serie A last term, after remaining unbeaten in the previous three season openers (W2 D1).
- Lazio have both scored and conceded in each of their last six Serie A games last term (W2 D1 L3): they last went seven in a row in 2017.
- Eusebio Di Francesco has faced Lazio 11 times in Serie A as a manager (W4 D2 L5): four of them have been in the Rome derbies (W2 D1 L1).
- Sampdoria’s striker Fabio Quagliarella has scored only twice in his side’s opening match in a Serie A campaign: a brace against Benvento in 2017 and one goal against Frosinone in 2015 for Torino.
- Lazio’s striker Ciro Immobile has scored seven Serie A goals against Sampdoria, against no other side has he scored more (level with Genoa and Cagliari).

LIVE COMMENTARY:
 

