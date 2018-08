In fact, Samp already have an agreement with the player on a two-year basis, worth €900K per year. Meanwhile, president Ferrero has offered Hamburg €1m for the midfielder, although the German side want around €2.5m.

Having failed to bring back Obiang to the club, Sampdoria have now set their sights on Hamburg's Albin Ekdal, who played a key role for Sweden at the World Cup.