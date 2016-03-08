Sampdoria, working to offer new contract to Linetty
11 September at 11:45Sampdoria are working to renew Polish midfielder Karol Linetty’s contract, according to Calciomercato.com.
The 24-year-old midfielder joined the Ligurian side from Lech Poznań in 2016 and has impressed during his time in Liguria, making 104 appearances for the Blucerchiati, scoring 7 goals and providing 10 assists in this time.
Already currently contracted with Sampdoria until 2021, the club are keen to extend that further, not wanting to lose their core man.
Last season Linetty played over 2500 minutes for the side, helping them to a 9th place finish.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments