San Siro a fortress: AC Milan's home record
03 September at 21:55Cutrone's goal in the last seconds against Roma secured yet another good result for the Rossoneri at San Siro, which in 2018 has become a real fortress for Milan.
In fact, in 2018, Milan have only lost one league match at home turf, playing a total of eleven clashes. Seven of these have ended in a win for Gattuso's men, while three have finished square.
Milan vs. Crotone 1-0
Milan vs. Lazio 2-1
Milan vs. Sampdoria 1-0
Milan vs. Chievo 3-2
Milan vs. Inter 0-0
Milan vs. Sassuolo 1-1
Milan vs. Napoli 0-0
Milan vs. Benevento 0-1
Milan vs. Hellas 4-1
Milan vs. Fiorentina 5-1
Milan vs. Roma 2-1
