San Siro's capacity reduced for Atalanta: North and South stand closed

25 July at 14:15
After Milan and Inter gave their permission to Atalanta for the usage of San Siro during Champions League games, a decision has now been taken on the capacity of the stadium.

According to reports from L'Eco di Bergamo, the North stand and the South stand will be closed, thus leaving the entire first ring (26,000 seats) and the second orange and red ring available. Finally, the third ring is also closed. Thus, Papu Gomez and his teammates will be able to host about 40,000 spectators.

