San Siro under observation as the third ring 'shakes'
20 April at 13:25AC Milan and Inter stadium San Siro is under observation. According to Il Corriere della Sera, the third ring of the stadium shook and moved by 5 centimeters during Inter's last home game against Atalanta. The vigilance commission has observed and checked the structure and gave the green light for tonight's clash between Inter and Roma. The third ring, however, will remain almost completely closed, only the portion of the stadium reserved for Roma fans will be open.
Go to comments