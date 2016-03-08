Sanchez doesn't train with Man Utd, here's why
22 August at 16:45Manchester United forward Alexis Sanchez did not take part in club's training earlier today, as a move to Inter edges closer.
Sanchez is currently a big priority for the nerazzurri, who have been looking for strikers ever since the window began. The deal is nearing completion with the Chilean having given his agreement to join Romelu Lukaku on an initial loan deal, with United figuring out what percentage of the wages they will pay.
The Sun say that the Chilean striker was not present at today's Red Devils training session. That isn't because of a move to Inter.
In fact, the club was warned of the absence of Sanchez who had to go to the American embassy in London to obtain a passport permit to enter the United States for Chile's upcoming friendlies in that part of the world.
Nevertheless, his move to the nerazzurri is edging closer every hour. His agent has been working on the deal and the wages bit is the only thing left to be sorted out before Sanchez comes back to Italy.
Go to comments