Sanchez: 'I want to win the Champions League with Inter'

Speaking to UEFA, new Inter Milan forward Alexis Sanchez discussed his career and his goals with the Nerazzurri:



'​Every player would like to win the Champions League. You play it to win it, not just to compete. I play it to win. It is something nice for every player and for Inter I hope for the Champions League again. Inter are preparing something strong for the future, they haven't won for several years and so I decided to return to Italian football to win something with this team, with a coach and players I already knew.



'Barcelona? ​When I arrived in Barcelona it was said at that time that it was the best Barça ever. There were Guardiola, Xavi, Iniesta, all players who are not there now. And there was Carles Puyol, who for me is an extraordinary captain, the best I've ever had so far in my career. It was a great experience, they teach you how to play football differently, with the possession of the ball. In Barcelona I learned a lot, in the sense of improving myself. I had next to me quality players, who had won a World Cup; who every day improved in their physical aspect and in their communication on the field. Besides all this, they took great care of the diet, took care of themselves. Nowadays, the one who has to have clear ideas is the footballer.'