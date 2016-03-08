Sanchez reveals why he joined Inter: 'I wanted to win something..'
03 September at 14:45New Inter signing Alexis Sanchez has revealed the reason why he joined the club, saying that he wants to win something at the nerazzurri.
Sanchez joined Manchester United from Arsenal in the winter of 2018 in a swap deal involving new Roma signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan. But things have been frustrating for the Chilean since then. He has struggled with fitness and failed to impress.
In an interview that Alexis gave to Inter TV and he talked about a host of issues, including why he joined the club and talked about the other players in the current side.
On how he has changed, he said: "He has the same desire to win something and play soccer, I want to be happy. Here the companions are good, Lukaku already know him, I'm here to fight to win the trophies."
On what the Premier League taught him, Sanchez said: "The Premier is physical, you have to run, they are all big, physically strong. There is so much intensity."
On Samir Handanovic, Kwadwo Asamoah and Romelu Lukaku, he said: "Asamoah didn't talk much in Udine, but now he speaks more. A good boy, a nice person. Handanovic is a true captain, a leader, who always charges us before the game and wants to make a group. I met Lukaku in Manchester: we talk a lot, we go to dinner together, he's a friend of mine, but even Candreva I 've known since Udine."
But on why he joined the club, he said: I want to do well, I want to win something. We must fight, be together and in the end, this is what counts. This is the secret to achieving the objectives."
Go to comments