Sandro: ‘I played for Tottenham but I want long-term stay with Genoa’

Genoa midfield star Sandro spoke to the club’s official website about his first months at the club: “I am 29, I lived in Brazil, England, Turkey, and Italy. I’ve played for some important clubs but I have no fear to say that I want to stay at Genoa for a long time.”



“There is a great atmosphere here, it’s a nice club and fans are spectacular. We are a very good team”, the former Tottenham star said.



Speaking about the last Serie A game lost against Parma, the Brazilian midfielder said:

“We made a few mistakes, we should have given them more pressure and close the game when they were struggling. Football is made of simple things and that’s what we’ll need against Juventus. We’ll need to be clear-minded and play trying to have fun, with respect but with no fear.”



“We need to show our potential against Juventus taking extra care and following the manager’s instructions.”

