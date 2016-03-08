Sandro included in Genoa league squad

Veteran midfielder Sandro has been surprisingly included in the 27-member squad of Genoa for the upcoming Serie A season.The former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder was linked with a move away from the club in the recently concluded transfer window but could not find a potential buyer.It was because of this reason that Sandro has trained separately during the pre-season as well and was not included in any of the pre-season matches.However, on Wednesday, the 30-year-old surprisingly appeared in the list who is now available for the team selection as well.