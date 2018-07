Manchester City star Leroy Sane says Maurizio Sarri’s arrival at Chelsea has made them Manchester City’s biggest threat to retain the title.“Chelsea have brought in a really good coach. The way Napoli played last season was really attractive. We really suffered against them,” Sane told BBC Sport.“They might need some time to get used to his tactics but they could be a really tough team. City’s biggest threat to retaining the title? I think Chelsea.”CLICK HERE FOR SERIEA NEWSCLICK HERE FOR PREMIER LEAGUE NEWSCLICK HERE FOR LA LIGA NEWS