Santi Cazorla recounts Sergio Ramos's wedding: 'I drank rum, ate Churros and danced'
20 June at 16:15Former Arsenal midfielder Santi Cazorla has told Spanish TV show El Hormiguero some curious and rather funny details about his international teammate Sergio Ramos’ wedding day, which took place last week in Seville. "I only drank rum, one after the other. I didn't mix drinks because I know it can hurt. After the rum, I ate the churros with chocolate, they were amazing. Dance? I was really good. In the end I had a sore ankle, but it's a misdeed. Joaquin was good too, but he left early. Then I went to the bumper cars, I hadn't done them since I was 15. None of us had a phone, it was a great idea to take them away from us because we're back to being people. The only one was Florentino Perez, who watched the ACB basketball final."
Cazorla has recently made his return to the Spain national team following years of injury hell which brought his Arsenal career to a premature end, but he has flourished once again since moving back to Villareal.
