Santos confirms desire to extend Inter flop Gabriel Barbosa' stay

Brazilian club Santos have expressed their desire to keep Inter Milan forward Gabriel Barbosa at the club beyond his loan deal.



“We know his stay here is linked to the loan that will expire at the end of the year. We’d like to keep him for longer so we will do everything to renew his loan, but we’re well aware of the difficulties as he’s owned by Inter,” Cuca told Globo Esporte.



“Renato Gaucho would like him at Gremio? He has good taste, Gabriel is a great player, but right now he’s ours.”

