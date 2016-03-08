Santos President tells Inter: ‘We want to keep Gabigol’
22 September at 14:40Gabigol might have not enjoyed his time at Inter Milan, but he been in brilliant form for Santos. The Brazilian, who was sent out on loan by Inter, has been one of the best players at the Brasileiro Série A this season.
He has scored 14 goals in 36 games for the Brazilian side this season, so far. His current loan deal expires on December 31st, and Santos have confirmed that they want to keep him.
“We'd like to keep him,” said Jose Carlos Pere, Santos’ club president. “Nothing is decided yet though. In October we'll meet and evaluate what to do, but up until now we haven't spoken to Inter.”
The Serie A side will be looking to recoup most of the money they paid to sign him. Gabigol joined in the summer of 2016 for €33.5 million but did not have a good season at San Siro. He could not adapt to the new conditions and tactics and was often on the bench.
Go to comments