Santos: Wait and see how many goals Ronaldo will score in Italy

Portugal coach Fernando Santos spoke in a press conference on the Nations League match against Italy.

The Azzurri shared points with Poland in their first fixture of the Nations League and are ready to go against Portugal next.



ON Italy - "They were not at the World Cup, but playing against Italy is always difficult: against Poland, in the first half I saw the Italians struggling, but now Italy are determined to show their value after a missed World Cup. It will be a great game, both teams will do their best to win".



ON Chiesa - "After Balotelli left the pitch and Chiesa replaced him, Mancini's team against Poland has changed the way they play, we will pay attention to this".



ON Cristiano Ronaldo - "Wait and see how many goals he'll score in Italy".



Ronaldo will be up against teammates Chiellini and Bonucci when the two countries go head to head this Monday.

