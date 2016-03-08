Sarri praises Klopp's Liverpool, questions Italian mentality and talks De Ligt ahead of Roma
11 January at 13:40Juventus will return back to action tomorrow one week after defeating Cagliari 4-0 at the Allianz Stadium. The Bianconeri will face Roma in a tight clash at the Stadio Olimpico. Coach Maurizio Sarri spoke to the press on the eve of the match in his regular pre-match conference from Continassa.
"In Rome, it will be a difficult game, we will have to look for continuity. We must continue as done with Cagliari. Rotating? Before they said that I never rotated players, let's see in these days, they will come naturally," he said.
Sarri went on to speak on the Roma's coach Paulo Fonseca who took over the team during the summer and has been exceeding expectations at the Stadio Olimpico. He also elaborated on the importance of Gonzalo Higuain and about a 'gift' for his 61st birthday.
"Fonseca? I thought he would be among the revelations, he is working well, he managed to give an impression on Rome. He is a top-level coach.
"Higuain? It depends on the characteristics of the player, without Higuain we risk being a bit absent in the centre. He solves certain situations for us with his characteristics. Ronaldo and Dybala are different. In any case, our offensive potential is very high.
"A gift? The team can only give me a gift, with performances and points. Unfortunately, I am at the age where the years are a bit heavy and asking for gifts is the last thing that comes to mind."
Finally, Sarri spoke about how Roma can cause problems for his team. He also addressed the current situation of Matthijs de Ligt, who has been absent from the Bianconeri line-up for some time, as well as the example of Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool for Italian teams in many aspects and questioned whether such an impact is possible in Italy with so little patience.
"Roma are a team who have many technical players. They can be stretched, they can bring out a game with continuous reversals in front. And so they become extremely dangerous. The big risk is to split them in two and to let a game come out in which they are very strong.
"De Ligt? In my opinion, he is getting better. He has solved the pubis problem but still has some problems with his shoulder.
"The market? When a team manages to have continuity of work with the same coach for years, positive situations arise. In Italy, there is always a hurry. Liverpool had the patience to get 11th in the first year and eighth in the second year. I don't know if it's possible in Italy. A question of mentality, I think," Sarri concluded.
