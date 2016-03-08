Sarri: 'Abramovich very involved with the club... unlike De Laurentiis'
07 April at 15:45Maurizio Sarri has spoken to the press ahead of Chelsea's match against West Ham United tomorrow. The former Napoli boss has spoken on several topics: including the involvement of Chelsea president Roman Abramovich and the relationship with assistant manager Gianfranco Zola.
"Does Abramovich talk more with Zola than with me? Yes it's true, because Gianfranco has a greater command of the English language.
"If he interferes in my choices? No, that depends only on the players, now Hudson-Odoi and Loftus-Cheek are fit and can be important for the team.
"The president has his problems now, but he is very involved. In Naples, De Laurentiis didn't come to training every day, it could happen once a month."
Chelsea have had a rollercoaster first season under Sarri; after a strong start, the Blues are now in danger of missing out on Champions League football - with Arsenal and Manchester United performing well in recent weeks to recover their seasons.
