In fact, the 59-year-old has now been acknowledged by the world-famous Italian encyclopedia 'Treccani', who earlier today revealed that 'Sarrismo' is now officially an Italian term. Take a look at the tweet below for confirmation.

So far, Sarri has had a great start to the season with his new side, Chelsea, winning the first four games while conceding only three goals. Despite this, it's been rumoured that the former Napoli man is looking to strengthen his defence in January. This is due to the fact that David Luiz nor Gary Cahill are in the club's future plans.

Primo trofeo stagionale per Maurizio Sarri: la sua filosofia di gioco, il “sarrismo”, si aggiudica l’ambitissimo ingresso tra i nostri neologismi.



La redazione ha registrato il lemma in un articolo de «la Repubblica» del 6 settembre. Saranno contenti su @Sarrismofficial! pic.twitter.com/4J44GppxO7 — Treccani (@Treccani) 13 september 2018

