Sarri admits Chelsea legend could make return to Stamford Bridge

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri spoke at a press conference about the possible return of John Terry in the technical staff: "In his house he will always be welcome." The last time I spoke to him he told me he wants to play for another season. Surely it would be great for me and for everyone here, it's up to him , he wants to play for another season, I think it's fair, I tried to help him and I'm very, very happy. "



Terry has been part of Chelsea's youth sector since 1995 and stayed at the club throughout his career till 2017, winning five Premier League titles and one UEFA Champions League trophy.



Sarri has been at the helm of the Blues since the start of the season and won his first five Premier League matches with the last win today 4-1 against Cardiff City as Eden Hazard bagged a hat-trick.

