In fact, the Blues’ €81 million acquisition from Real Madrid is set to rotate with Olivier Giroud on a game-by-game basis, depending on how the opposition lines up.

The Spaniard started very well last season with the Blues under former Juventus Coach Antonio Conte, getting into double figures before Christmas. Things went South for him after that, coinciding with Giroud’s arrival.

Morata was hugely popular with Juventus fans, scoring 27 goals there in two seasons and netting important strikes in the Bianconeri’s 2014-2015 Champions League run.

Speaking ahead of Chelsea’s Europa League clash with PAOK on Thursday, Sarri said:

"I don't know now who will be the striker of the future. I think both, because we have to play 60 matches. For their characteristics, they are different. It depends on the kind of match. [Giroud] played very well without scoring, but very useful for his teammates, I think."

"In the last two weeks I have seen four matches of Cardiff and four matches of PAOK Salonika and for me, I thought [on Friday] Giroud was more suitable for this match and Morata more suitable for the other.