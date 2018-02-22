Sarri against ADL: ‘I didn’t deserve this treatment’

Former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri was really disappointed by Aurelio De Laurentiis decision to sack him and hire Carlo Ancelotti in his place. “I didn’t deserve to be sacked like that, watching the TV”, Sarri told his closest friends while packing his suitcase in Naples.



According to Il Mattino, the Italian tactician is also disappointed by the behaviour of some of the members of his technical staff. Sarri believes ADL has never wanted to confirm him in charge of the club and reportedly told his closest friends that he understood he’d leave Napoli on Sunday night.



Now the Italian fears ADL will make his sacking official after the 1st of July when all the big clubs in Europe will have a manager already.

