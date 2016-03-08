Sarri and Conte prepare Chelsea pre-season training camp
03 July at 19:20Chelsea have Antonio Conte as their manager at the club and, thus far, the Italian manager has not been sacked by the English Premier League club. He was expected to be released after they failed to qualify for the next season’s UEFA Champions League after finishing fifth in the league table.
So far, Chelsea have not parted ways with the former Juventus coach. The Blues want to appoint Maurizio Sarri as the new manager. Maurizio Sarri, however, is still associated with Napoli, despite them already announcing Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager.
Now, Chelsea are reportedly looking to reach an agreement with Napoli for Maurizio Sarri in the coming days. The Stamford Bridge outfit will start the pre season preparation on July 9, which is less than a week from today.
Reports in England claim Antonio Conte has already prepared for the pre season preparation, in the scenario that he is still in charge. However, Chelsea expect to appoint Maurizio Sarri, who has also prepared a plan for pre-season for the Blues.
