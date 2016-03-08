Sarri and Klopp: European winners wear tracksuits

Chelsea were the first of the two to secure a title (Europa League), as they convincingly fought off Arsenal in the final. In the end, the Blues won by four goals to one, with Sarri claiming the first title in his career. Before the game, he arrived dressed in a suit, which shocked many, but he eventually switched to the tracksuit for the game.

Liverpool, as mentioned, secured their title last night against Tottenham. The Reds took the lead early on, and Origi later secured the deal when Spurs looked the most dangerous. And Klopp, of course, was wearing his tracksuit on the sidelines, winning his first final.

Following last night's Champions League action, both of the European cup winners have now been determined: Chelsea and Liverpool. Interestingly enough, both teams respective manager wears a tracksuit during the games, as opposed to the classic style of a suit.