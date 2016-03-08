Sarri and Paratici set for talks about Dybala
10 August at 17:15Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri is expected to hold talks with the club's sporting director Fabio Paratici to sort out the Paulo Dybala situation.
The Argentine is someone Juve are clear about- they want to let him go. But English giants in Tottenham and Manchester United had agreed deals for La Joya but the move could not go through because of image rights issues and because Juve decided not to sell him at the end of Spurs negotiations.
Tuttosport claim that Sarri's meeting with Paratici is expected to be key in the attempt to solve Dybala's future, which is still up in the air.
While the English transfer window closed on the day Spurs failed to close the deal for the former Palermo man, Paris Saint-Germain are interested and reports have said that they could make a move.
But Juventus' upcoming friendly against Atletico in Stockholm will allow Sarri and Paratici the time to meet and understand the La Joya situation. The other people of the management could also be part of the meeting.
Go to comments